Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PCH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of PCH opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,307,000 after buying an additional 607,428 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,417,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,585,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,324,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 308,142 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

