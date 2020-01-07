Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.18.

PVG stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of -0.64. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 100.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

