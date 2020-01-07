PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $696,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,231,855 shares in the company, valued at $294,621,745.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $719,900.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $735,600.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $727,700.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 39,000.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

