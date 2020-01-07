Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 158.66 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.80. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.40 ($2.11).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.