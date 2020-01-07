Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $198,759.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $138,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,063 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,083,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 516,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $6,052,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 19.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 214,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,473 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

