Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRNB. ValuEngine downgraded Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of PRNB opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 77,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $2,754,800.00. Also, Director Daniel J. Becker purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 491,242 shares of company stock worth $15,517,679 and sold 46,000 shares worth $2,188,962. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 535,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 922,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,898,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

