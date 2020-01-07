Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $2.69 on Friday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.