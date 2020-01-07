PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. PRiVCY has a market cap of $35,188.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00042015 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00111286 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

