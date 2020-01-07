Proactis (LON:PHD) Trading Down 1.1%

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.02 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58), 312,846 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 153,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

