Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Proofpoint stock opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $12,439,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,979 shares of company stock worth $6,539,841. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $547,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 16,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Proofpoint by 12.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

