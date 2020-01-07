ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.50

ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

About ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

