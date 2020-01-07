ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Receives $23.80 Average PT from Analysts

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PROS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Shares of ProSight Global stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. ProSight Global has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.