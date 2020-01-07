Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,603.67 ($21.10).

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,323 ($17.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Prudential to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Prudential stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,442 ($18.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,383.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,480.40. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

