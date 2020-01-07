Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.59. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 850,038 shares changing hands.

PULM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

