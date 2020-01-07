Pundi X NEM Tops One Day Volume of $818,780.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $818,780.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 49,879,049,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,715,133,731 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

