Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 377000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

