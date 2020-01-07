Q DAO Governance token v1.0 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 169.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $11.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for about $24.76 or 0.00310863 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,690 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

