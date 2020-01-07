Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered by Analyst

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for iRobot in a research report issued on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for iRobot’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get iRobot alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

Shares of IRBT opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. iRobot has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 7.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.