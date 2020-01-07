Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Boosted by Analyst

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WING. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $89.57 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

