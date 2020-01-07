Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.23.

STZ stock opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

