Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Decreased by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 159.6% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 545,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,054 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

