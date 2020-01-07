Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Cut by Analyst

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE KAR opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

