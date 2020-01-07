QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on QCRH. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,640. QCR has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $678.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.83.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 2,981.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in QCR by 562.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QCR by 25.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

