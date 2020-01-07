QinetiQ Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON QQ opened at GBX 360.51 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 307.49. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 370.44 ($4.87). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Investec upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 326.29 ($4.29).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

