Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Issues Earnings Results

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $1.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Q&K International Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QK traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

