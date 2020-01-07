Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

