Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $576,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

