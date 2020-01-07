QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $112,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,496.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60.

QNST stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $786.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QuinStreet by 74.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on QNST. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.