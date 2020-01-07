RADA Electronic Ind. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,701 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,522% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 406,568 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RADA opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.