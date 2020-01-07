Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Raven Industries has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RAVN opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

