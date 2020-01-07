Raymond James Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Outperform

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,694 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $14,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 162.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

