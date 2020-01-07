Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.56. 56,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,058. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $152.61 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

