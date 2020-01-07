Raytheon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RTN)

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 51,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,754% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,762 call options.

RTN stock opened at $227.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $152.61 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 59,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $78,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.