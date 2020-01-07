Raytheon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RTN)

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,670 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 843% compared to the average volume of 601 put options.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $227.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $152.61 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.76.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

