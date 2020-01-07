Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $690.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 189.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.