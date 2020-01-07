Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/3/2020 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/9/2019 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $422.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 126.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.