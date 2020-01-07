Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $85,120.00 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $60,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $49,710.00.

Redfin stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

