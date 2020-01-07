RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $973,861.00 and $54,022.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00401608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00106277 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001388 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

