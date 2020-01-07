Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $85,903.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Upbit and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

