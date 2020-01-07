Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Head to Head Analysis

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Healthcare Trust Of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust Of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Healthcare Trust Of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 5 2 0 2.29 Healthcare Trust Of America 0 4 8 0 2.67

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $68.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Healthcare Trust Of America.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Healthcare Trust Of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29% Healthcare Trust Of America 5.31% 1.80% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust Of America has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Healthcare Trust Of America pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regency Centers pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust Of America pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Healthcare Trust Of America has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust Of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Healthcare Trust Of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 10.65 $176.07 million $3.69 16.96 Healthcare Trust Of America $696.43 million 8.93 $213.46 million $1.62 18.52

Healthcare Trust Of America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust Of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Healthcare Trust Of America on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the S&P 500 and US REIT indices.

