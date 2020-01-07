Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.89.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $371.74 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average of $318.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $151,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,928,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.