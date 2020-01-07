Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Shares of Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as low as A$2.41 ($1.71) and last traded at A$2.46 ($1.74), with a volume of 156228 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.46 ($1.74).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80. The firm has a market cap of $766.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09.

About Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

