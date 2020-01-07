Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.19 ($66.50).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of RNO stock opened at €41.71 ($48.49) on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.93 and a 200-day moving average of €49.65.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

