Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $967.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

