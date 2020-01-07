Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fastly Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fastly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

FSLY stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Fastly has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

In related news, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,078.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,126 shares of company stock worth $13,327,196 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

