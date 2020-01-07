Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th (ACGL, AJG, ALLY, APLS, COF, CSL, ET, GS, HBAN, HLT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 7th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). The firm issued a hold rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $267.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

