Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Qiagen (QGEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) recently:

1/6/2020 – Qiagen is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Qiagen was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/2/2020 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/27/2019 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/26/2019 – Qiagen had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Qiagen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2019 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/18/2019 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/14/2019 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/14/2019 – Qiagen is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2019 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. 121,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Get Qiagen NV alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,385.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 159,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at about $9,395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.