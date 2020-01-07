Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,615 shares of company stock valued at $322,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

