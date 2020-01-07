ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 1,200 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $239,824.00.

On Friday, November 15th, James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30.

RMD opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 342.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

