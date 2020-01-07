Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 147,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,346,000 after acquiring an additional 174,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 110,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,094,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,619,000 after acquiring an additional 257,166 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.